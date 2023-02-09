Erweiterte Funktionen
MAWSON INFRA.GRP. - XFRA : ISIN Change
09.02.23 17:51
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US57778N2080 Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. 09.02.2023 US57778N3070 Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. 10.02.2023 Tausch 6:1 US63008J1088 NanoVibronix Inc. 09.02.2023 US63008J6038 NanoVibronix Inc. 10.02.2023 Tausch 20:1 BMG216341039 China Ecotourism Group Ltd. 09.02.2023 BMG216341294 China Ecotourism Group Ltd. 10.02.2023 Tausch 20:1 US25460P1049 Direct Communication Solutions Inc. 09.02.2023 US25460P2039 Direct Communication Solutions Inc. 10.02.2023 Tausch 7:1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,5382 $
|0,5452 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.02./13:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US57778N2080
|A3CSQ4
|5,99 $
|0,19 $
Werte im Artikel
4,35
+1.481,82%
3,08
+464,93%
0,91
+6,47%
0,0020
0,00%
0,28
0,00%
0,54
-1,28%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.