Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US57778N2080 Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. 09.02.2023 US57778N3070 Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. 10.02.2023 Tausch 6:1 US63008J1088 NanoVibronix Inc. 09.02.2023 US63008J6038 NanoVibronix Inc. 10.02.2023 Tausch 20:1 BMG216341039 China Ecotourism Group Ltd. 09.02.2023 BMG216341294 China Ecotourism Group Ltd. 10.02.2023 Tausch 20:1 US25460P1049 Direct Communication Solutions Inc. 09.02.2023 US25460P2039 Direct Communication Solutions Inc. 10.02.2023 Tausch 7:1