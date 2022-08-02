Erweiterte Funktionen
Verde Agritech - XFRA : ISIN Change
02.08.22 16:38
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen GB00B23TJD34 Verde Agritech PLC 02.08.2022 SGXZ27777630 Verde Agritech PLC 03.08.2022 Tausch 1:1 CA4196211078 HAVN Life Sciences Inc. 02.08.2022 CA4196213058 HAVN Life Sciences Inc. 03.08.2022 Tausch 30:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,51 €
|6,58 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.08./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B23TJD34
|A0YCLX
|9,16 $
|0,86 $
0,040
+5,28%
6,51
-1,06%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,51 €
|-1,06%
|01.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|7,05 $
|+3,52%
|16:59
|Frankfurt
|6,68 €
|+0,75%
|01.08.22
|Stuttgart
|6,56 €
|-1,35%
|01.08.22
|Berlin
|6,51 €
|-2,40%
|01.08.22
