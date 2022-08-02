Erweiterte Funktionen



02.08.22 16:38
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen GB00B23TJD34 Verde Agritech PLC 02.08.2022 SGXZ27777630 Verde Agritech PLC 03.08.2022 Tausch 1:1 CA4196211078 HAVN Life Sciences Inc. 02.08.2022 CA4196213058 HAVN Life Sciences Inc. 03.08.2022 Tausch 30:1

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,51 € 6,58 € -   € 0,00% 02.08./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B23TJD34 A0YCLX 9,16 $ 0,86 $
Werte im Artikel
0,040 plus
+5,28%
6,51 minus
-1,06%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,51 € -1,06%  01.08.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,05 $ +3,52%  16:59
Frankfurt 6,68 € +0,75%  01.08.22
Stuttgart 6,56 € -1,35%  01.08.22
Berlin 6,51 € -2,40%  01.08.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
