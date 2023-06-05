Erweiterte Funktionen



05.06.23 07:01
Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US4500472042 IRYA IRSA -INVERSIONES Y REPRES.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,45 € 5,35 € 0,10 € +1,87% 05.06./08:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4500472042 907725 6,55 € 3,06 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 5,45 € +1,87%  09:04
München 5,35 € +0,94%  08:00
Frankfurt 5,45 € +0,93%  08:00
Berlin 5,60 € +0,90%  08:17
AMEX 6,00 $ 0,00%  26.05.23
NYSE 5,98 $ -6,56%  02.06.23
Nasdaq 5,96 $ -7,17%  02.06.23
  = Realtime
