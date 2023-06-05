Erweiterte Funktionen
Inversiones ADR - XFRA : IRYA: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
05.06.23 07:01
Xetra Newsboard
Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US4500472042 IRYA IRSA -INVERSIONES Y REPRES.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,45 €
|5,35 €
|0,10 €
|+1,87%
|05.06./08:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4500472042
|907725
|6,55 €
|3,06 €
= Realtime
