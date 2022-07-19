Erweiterte Funktionen



0,00% IBRD - World Bank 16/. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1349367547




19.07.22 07:13
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [79597] (XS1349367547) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,20 RUB 47,13 RUB 0,07 RUB +0,15% 19.07./07:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XS1349367547 A18W7C 77,94 RUB 33,41 RUB
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 47,20 RUB +0,15%  18.07.22
Düsseldorf 67,03 RUB 0,00%  23.02.22
Frankfurt 55,00 RUB 0,00%  28.02.22
Berlin 66,66 RUB 0,00%  22.02.22
  = Realtime
