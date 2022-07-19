Erweiterte Funktionen
0,00% IBRD - World Bank 16/. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1349367547
19.07.22 07:13
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [79597] (XS1349367547) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,20 RUB
|47,13 RUB
|0,07 RUB
|+0,15%
|19.07./07:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1349367547
|A18W7C
|77,94 RUB
|33,41 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|47,20 RUB
|+0,15%
|18.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|67,03 RUB
|0,00%
|23.02.22
|Frankfurt
|55,00 RUB
|0,00%
|28.02.22
|Berlin
|66,66 RUB
|0,00%
|22.02.22
= Realtime
