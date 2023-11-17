Erweiterte Funktionen
Timber Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US8870802084
17.11.23 20:10
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13820948] (BPC - US8870802084) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,4609 $
|1,25 $
|0,2109 $
|+16,87%
|17.11./18:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8870802084
|A3DWN5
|3,35 $
|1,20 $
Aktuell
