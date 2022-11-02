Erweiterte Funktionen
Timber Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US8870801094
02.11.22 11:19
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [3607006] (BPC2 - US8870801094) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0665 €
|0,0598 €
|0,0067 €
|+11,20%
|02.11./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8870801094
|A2P4ZX
|0,57 €
|0,060 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
