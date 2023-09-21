Erweiterte Funktionen
Paratek Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US6993743029
21.09.23 07:58
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9794] (N4CN - US6993743029) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,042 €
|2,054 €
|-0,012 €
|-0,58%
|21.09./04:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6993743029
|A12EGE
|3,59 €
|1,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,042 €
|-0,58%
|20.09.23
|Frankfurt
|2,024 €
|+2,95%
|20.09.23
|Düsseldorf
|2,054 €
|+1,18%
|09:08
|Berlin
|2,036 €
|+0,99%
|08:08
|München
|2,034 €
|0,00%
|20.09.23
|Stuttgart
|2,064 €
|-
|09:11
|NYSE
|2,24 $
|0,00%
|20.09.23
|Nasdaq
|2,23 $
|0,00%
|20.09.23
|AMEX
|2,24 $
|0,00%
|20.09.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|195
|Paratek Pharmaceuticals in Jah.
|16.03.23