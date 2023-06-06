Erweiterte Funktionen
Paratek Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US6993743029
06.06.23 15:21
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9794] (N4CN - US6993743029) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,215 $
|1,96 $
|0,255 $
|+13,01%
|06.06./17:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6993743029
|A12EGE
|3,65 $
|1,30 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,04 €
|+11,78%
|17:49
|Berlin
|2,05 €
|+16,54%
|17:08
|AMEX
|2,18 $
|+14,44%
|16:19
|NYSE
|2,22 $
|+13,27%
|17:39
|Nasdaq
|2,215 $
|+13,01%
|17:44
|Düsseldorf
|2,02 €
|+11,91%
|17:30
|München
|1,788 €
|+1,71%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|1,797 €
|-0,17%
|08:14
|Frankfurt
|1,748 €
|-2,35%
|09:24
