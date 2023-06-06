Erweiterte Funktionen



Paratek Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US6993743029




06.06.23 15:21
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [9794] (N4CN - US6993743029) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,215 $ 1,96 $ 0,255 $ +13,01% 06.06./17:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6993743029 A12EGE 3,65 $ 1,30 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,04 € +11,78%  17:49
Berlin 2,05 € +16,54%  17:08
AMEX 2,18 $ +14,44%  16:19
NYSE 2,22 $ +13,27%  17:39
Nasdaq 2,215 $ +13,01%  17:44
Düsseldorf 2,02 € +11,91%  17:30
München 1,788 € +1,71%  08:05
Stuttgart 1,797 € -0,17%  08:14
Frankfurt 1,748 € -2,35%  09:24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
