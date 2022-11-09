Erweiterte Funktionen
OncoSec Medical - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US68234L3069
09.11.22 09:06
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9428] (ONM2 - US68234L3069) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,272 €
|0,272 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.11./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US68234L3069
|A2PKW3
|1,66 €
|0,26 €
