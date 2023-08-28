Erweiterte Funktionen



Ideanomics - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US45166V2051




28.08.23 07:44
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [16821508] (0V50 - US45166V2051) suspended

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,80 € 4,9875 € -1,1875 € -23,81% 24.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US45166V2051 A3EM4V 84,94 € 2,33 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 3,842 € +15,55%  09:30
München 5,375 € 0,00%  24.08.23
NYSE 4,30 $ -0,58%  25.08.23
Nasdaq 4,30 $ -0,58%  25.08.23
AMEX 4,24 $ -2,39%  25.08.23
Frankfurt 3,9125 € -6,01%  24.08.23
Stuttgart 3,80 € -23,81%  24.08.23
Berlin 0,0319 € -99,20%  25.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9 Ideanomics WKN: A2N9D0 Ret. 09.01.23
101 Ideanomics Begins EV Taxi De. 22.07.21
1 Offers Exposure to Multiple Se. 25.04.21
  Ideanomics Signs Agreement w. 25.04.21
  IDEX - Powering Up Electric C. 06.08.20
