Ideanomics - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US45166V1061
25.08.23 07:49
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8490] (0V5 - US45166V1061) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,80 €
|4,9875 €
|-1,1875 €
|-23,81%
|24.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US45166V1061
|A2N9D0
|84,94 €
|2,33 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|AMEX
|4,425 $
|+12.633,81%
|24.08.23
|NYSE
|4,325 $
|+12.400,00%
|24.08.23
|Nasdaq
|4,325 $
|+12.400,00%
|24.08.23
|München
|5,375 €
|0,00%
|24.08.23
|Frankfurt
|3,9125 €
|-6,01%
|24.08.23
|Berlin
|3,9875 €
|-9,89%
|24.08.23
|Düsseldorf
|3,325 €
|-22,67%
|24.08.23
|Stuttgart
|3,80 €
|-23,81%
|24.08.23
= Realtime
