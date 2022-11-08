Erweiterte Funktionen
variabel General Electric Co. 06. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US36962GW752
08.11.22 17:22
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [26905] (US36962GW752) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|94,99
|94,737
|0,253
|+0,27%
|08.11./14:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US36962GW752
|A0LNVQ
|99,30
|91,54
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|95,71 $
|+0,68%
|26.10.22
|Berlin
|95,70 $
|+1,91%
|10:26
|Stuttgart
|94,99
|+0,27%
|14:51
|München
|94,99 $
|+0,14%
|13:39
|Düsseldorf
|94,58 $
|-0,28%
|17:15
|Frankfurt
|94,17 $
|-0,44%
|09:20
Aktuell
