variabel General Electric Co. 06. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US36962GW752




08.11.22 17:22
Instrument ID [26905] (US36962GW752) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
94,99 94,737 0,253 +0,27% 08.11./14:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US36962GW752 A0LNVQ 99,30 91,54
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		95,71 $ +0,68%  26.10.22
Berlin 95,70 $ +1,91%  10:26
Stuttgart 94,99 +0,27%  14:51
München 94,99 $ +0,14%  13:39
Düsseldorf 94,58 $ -0,28%  17:15
Frankfurt 94,17 $ -0,44%  09:20
  = Realtime
