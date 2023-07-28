Erweiterte Funktionen
Biolase - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US0909114052
28.07.23 07:55
Instrument ID [11196054] (BTH - US0909114052) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,061 €
|0,0635 €
|-0,0025 €
|-3,94%
|28.07./08:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0909114052
|A3DHGV
|5,30 €
|0,060 €
