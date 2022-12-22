Erweiterte Funktionen
Australia and New Zealand Ban. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US0525283042
22.12.22 15:09
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7584] (ANB1 - US0525283042) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,00 $
|16,01 $
|-0,01 $
|-0,06%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0525283042
|871495
|21,24 $
|14,49 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|15,40 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|14,60 €
|0,00%
|08:12
|Berlin
|15,10 €
|0,00%
|15:55
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|16,00 $
|-0,06%
|16:40
|Frankfurt
|14,40 €
|-1,37%
|21.12.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
