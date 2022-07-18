Erweiterte Funktionen



Australia and New Zealand Ban. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US0525283042




18.07.22 08:26
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [7584] (ANB1 - US0525283042) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,70 € 14,70 € -   € 0,00% 18.07./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0525283042 871495 19,30 € 13,90 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 14,40 € +0,70%  15.07.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 14,86 $ +0,61%  15.07.22
München 14,70 € 0,00%  15.07.22
Berlin 14,70 € 0,00%  08:33
Stuttgart 14,60 € -2,01%  14.07.22
  = Realtime
