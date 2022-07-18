Erweiterte Funktionen
Australia and New Zealand Ban. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US0525283042
18.07.22 08:26
Instrument ID [7584] (ANB1 - US0525283042) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,70 €
|14,70 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.07./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0525283042
|871495
|19,30 €
|13,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|14,40 €
|+0,70%
|15.07.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|14,86 $
|+0,61%
|15.07.22
|München
|14,70 €
|0,00%
|15.07.22
|Berlin
|14,70 €
|0,00%
|08:33
|Stuttgart
|14,60 €
|-2,01%
|14.07.22
