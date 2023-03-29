Erweiterte Funktionen
Allarity Therapeutics Inc [Comm. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US0167442039
29.03.23 08:19
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15361468] (C6D0 - US0167442039) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,3625 €
|3,535 €
|-1,1725 €
|-33,17%
|29.03./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0167442039
|A3D7BF
|8,40 €
|2,36 €
