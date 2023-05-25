Erweiterte Funktionen
Mapletree Industrial - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - SG2C32962814
25.05.23 07:58
Instrument ID [7615] (M2L - SG2C32962814) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,5268 €
|1,5376 €
|-0,0108 €
|-0,70%
|25.05./00:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG2C32962814
|A1C7NP
|1,90 €
|1,48 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,775 $
|-0,28%
|31.03.23
|Berlin
|1,527 €
|-0,68%
|24.05.23
|Hamburg
|1,5274 €
|-0,69%
|24.05.23
|Hannover
|1,5274 €
|-0,69%
|24.05.23
|Frankfurt
|1,5268 €
|-0,70%
|24.05.23
