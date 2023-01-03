Erweiterte Funktionen
INCE GROUP PLC - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - GB00BZBY3Y09
03.01.23 11:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [6604904] (W1G1 - GB00BZBY3Y09) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0485 €
|0,0485 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.01./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BZBY3Y09
|A2DUVE
|0,44 €
|0,041 €
