Rambler Metals and Mining - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - GB00BLFJ1613
27.10.22 08:45
Instrument ID [7451724] (51R0 - GB00BLFJ1613) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0305 €
|0,0275 €
|0,003 €
|+10,91%
|27.10./08:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BLFJ1613
|A3CPD0
|0,51 €
|0,0090 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0305 €
|+10,91%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|0,0505 €
|0,00%
|08:04
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,059 $
|-3,28%
|30.09.22
