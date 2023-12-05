Erweiterte Funktionen
Valoe OYJ - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - FI4000561576
05.12.23 12:40
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17480034] (7RT0 - FI4000561576) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,868 €
|0,954 €
|-0,086 €
|-9,01%
|05.12./11:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI4000561576
|A3EUSK
|9,50 €
|0,22 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|29
|VALOE OYJ - Solarmodule ne.
|18.10.21
|3
|Löschung
|02.03.21