Valoe OYJ - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - FI4000561576




05.12.23 12:40
Instrument ID [17480034] (7RT0 - FI4000561576) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,868 € 0,954 € -0,086 € -9,01% 05.12./11:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000561576 A3EUSK 9,50 € 0,22 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,854 € +7,56%  10:30
München 0,956 € -0,42%  08:06
Berlin 0,882 € -8,88%  11:53
Frankfurt 0,868 € -9,01%  08:22
