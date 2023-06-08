Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Newmont [Vontobel Fi. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VX96CB5
08.06.23 21:13
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13633815] (DE000VX96CB5) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,006 €
|0,006 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.06./15:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX96CB5
|VX96CB
|0,53 €
|0,0060 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,006 €
|0,00%
|08.06.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,006 €
|0,00%
|08.06.23
= Realtime
