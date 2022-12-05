Erweiterte Funktionen



Protect Aktienanleihe auf Munic. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VV9VFV9




05.12.22 13:18
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [13980757] (DE000VV9VFV9) suspended

Aktuell
Bahnbrechende Übernahme nahe 6,2 Mrd. $ Uran
Diesen 481% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 05.12./12:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VV9VFV9 VV9VFV 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  21.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre 240 Mio. US$ Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 591% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...