Protect Aktienanleihe auf Thys. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VV9KTC3
28.11.22 13:22
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13929471] (DE000VV9KTC3) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.11./12:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV9KTC3
|VV9KTC
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16.11.22
Aktuell
