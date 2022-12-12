Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Ama. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VV96338
12.12.22 13:11
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14050226] (DE000VV96338) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.12./12:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV96338
|VV9633
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
