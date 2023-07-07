Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Biogen [Vontobel Finan. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VV82LZ9
07.07.23 07:47
Instrument ID [13687791] (DE000VV82LZ9) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,008 €
|0,006 €
|0,002 €
|+33,33%
|06.07./23:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV82LZ9
|VV82LZ
|0,34 €
|0,0010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,008 €
|+33,33%
|06.07.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,006 €
|0,00%
|06.07.23
