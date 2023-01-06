Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Biogen [Vontobel Finan. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VV82LZ9
06.01.23 21:05
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13687791] (DE000VV82LZ9) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,122 €
|0,114 €
|0,008 €
|+7,02%
|06.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV82LZ9
|VV82LZ
|0,32 €
|0,11 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,14 €
|+18,64%
|19:41
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,122 €
|+7,02%
|08:42
