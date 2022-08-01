Erweiterte Funktionen



Protect Aktienanleihe auf Porsc. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VV5ERT2




01.08.22 12:09
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [12232814] (DE000VV5ERT2) suspended

Chartansicht

Kursinformationen
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.08./12:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VV5ERT2 VV5ERT 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
  = Realtime
