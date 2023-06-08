Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Newmont [Vontobel Fi. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VV545L0
08.06.23 21:13
Instrument ID [13637507] (DE000VV545L0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,23 €
|0,222 €
|0,008 €
|+3,60%
|08.06./20:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV545L0
|VV545L
|1,06 €
|0,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,228 €
|+2,70%
|08.06.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,23 €
|+3,60%
|08.06.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
