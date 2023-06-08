Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf Newmont [Vo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VV4S4V0
08.06.23 21:13
Instrument ID [13713772] (DE000VV4S4V0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|62,53 €
|62,29 €
|0,24 €
|+0,39%
|08.06./20:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV4S4V0
|VV4S4V
|100,10 €
|60,03 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|62,53 €
|+0,39%
|08.06.23
|Stuttgart
|62,36 €
|+0,21%
|08.06.23
