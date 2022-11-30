Erweiterte Funktionen
Put auf Biogen [Vontobel Finan. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VV41BC5
30.11.22 08:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13654011] (DE000VV41BC5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,136 €
|0,132 €
|0,004 €
|+3,03%
|29.11./23:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV41BC5
|VV41BC
|0,32 €
|0,084 €
0,14
+3,03%
103,27
+0,48%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|0,136 €
|+3,03%
|29.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,138 €
|+7,81%
|29.11.22
