Short Mini-Future auf Newmont. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VV32FW3
08.06.23 21:13
Instrument ID [13595401] (DE000VV32FW3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,20 €
|2,26 €
|-0,06 €
|-2,65%
|08.06./20:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV32FW3
|VV32FW
|3,03 €
|0,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|2,21 €
|-2,21%
|08.06.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|2,20 €
|-2,65%
|08.06.23
