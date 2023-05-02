Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Lufth. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VU59KC0
02.05.23 12:18
Instrument ID [15568479] (DE000VU59KC0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.05./12:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU59KC0
|VU59KC
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.04.23
