Aktienanleihe auf Newmont [Vo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VU52LS9
08.06.23 21:13
Instrument ID [15556628] (DE000VU52LS9) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|91,33 €
|91,12 €
|0,21 €
|+0,23%
|08.06./20:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU52LS9
|VU52LS
|102,38 €
|88,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|91,33 €
|+0,23%
|19:53
|Stuttgart
|91,21 €
|+0,12%
|08:56
