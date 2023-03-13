Erweiterte Funktionen
4,5 % Index-Anleihe auf EURO. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VU3U0G8
13.03.23 13:05
Instrument ID [15017450] (DE000VU3U0G8) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,46 €
|99,13 €
|-0,67 €
|-0,68%
|13.03./15:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3NU48
|LB3NU4
|100,00 €
|98,46 €
100,00
0,00%
98,46
-0,68%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,46 €
|-0,68%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|98,42 €
|-0,70%
|14:12
