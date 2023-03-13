Erweiterte Funktionen



4,5 % Index-Anleihe auf EURO. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VU3U0G8




13.03.23 13:05
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [15017450] (DE000VU3U0G8) suspended

Aktuell
Neuer 235% Broker Hot Stock
Nach 4.367% mit flatexDEGIRO ($FTK) und 20.488% mit Smartbroker ($SB1)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,46 € 99,13 € -0,67 € -0,68% 13.03./15:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3NU48 LB3NU4 100,00 € 98,46 €
Werte im Artikel
100,00 plus
0,00%
98,46 minus
-0,68%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		98,46 € -0,68%  13:15
Stuttgart 98,42 € -0,70%  14:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
338% Drohnen Aktientip liefert 200 Drohnen an Ukraine. Nach 1.467% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...