10,50% p.a. Aktienanleihe mit . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VU2BDP4
30.01.23 13:27
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14511349] (DE000VU2BDP4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.01./12:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU2BDP4
|VU2BDP
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.01.23
