Aktienanleihe auf Newmont [Vo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VU125G2
08.06.23 21:13
Instrument ID [14496648] (DE000VU125G2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|79,88 €
|79,64 €
|0,24 €
|+0,30%
|08.06./20:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU125G2
|VU125G
|101,87 €
|77,37 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|79,88 €
|+0,30%
|19:52
|Stuttgart
|79,69 €
|+0,15%
|09:00
