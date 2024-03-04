Erweiterte Funktionen



Multi Aktienanleihe (Worst-Of) . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VM9YJS2




04.03.24 13:15
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [18577726] (DE000VM9YJS2) suspended

Aktuell
Krypto-Boom: Aus 10.000 EUR wurden mit Bitcoin ($BTC) 1,34 Mrd. EUR
Sensationelle Krypto-Übernahme - Diese Krypto-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 04.03./12:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VM9YJS2 VM9YJS 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  15:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs - Großinvestoren unmittelbar vor Einstieg. Neuer 503% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...