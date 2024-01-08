Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe (Worst-Of) . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VM649W8
08.01.24 13:12
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [18025790] (DE000VM649W8) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.01./12:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VM649W8
|VM649W
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.12.23
