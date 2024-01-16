Erweiterte Funktionen
Mini-Future auf Synopsys [Von. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VM5BSH2
16.01.24 14:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17615865] (DE000VM5BSH2) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,58 €
|1,53 €
|0,05 €
|+3,27%
|16.01./16:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VM5BSH2
|VM5BSH
|1,66 €
|0,85 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,58 €
|+3,27%
|10:22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1,59 €
|+3,25%
|11:33
Aktuell
