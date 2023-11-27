Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe (Worst-Of) . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VM5B4E3
27.11.23 13:34
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17627495] (DE000VM5B4E3) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.11./12:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VM5B4E3
|VM5B4E
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
Werte im Artikel
1,54
+2,67%
1.004
+0,13%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:38
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.