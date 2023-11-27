Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe (Worst-Of) . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VM5B320
27.11.23 13:34
Instrument ID [17627493] (DE000VM5B320) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.11./12:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VM5B320
|VM5B32
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:38
