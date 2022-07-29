Erweiterte Funktionen
EUR Express Certificate with M. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000UK3XXW3
29.07.22 16:43
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12051328] (DE000UK3XXW3) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.07./16:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000UK3XXW3
|UK3XXW
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|08:48
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.