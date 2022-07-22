Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Certificate with Memor. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000UK17BW8
22.07.22 16:41
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [11974476] (DE000UK17BW8) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.07./16:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000UK17BW8
|UK17BW
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|16:35
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.