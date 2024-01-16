Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Synopsys [Societe Gen. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000SW3PNK5
16.01.24 14:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17022076] (DE000SW3PNK5) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,90 €
|13,59 €
|1,31 €
|+9,64%
|16.01./16:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SW3PNK5
|SW3PNK
|20,44 €
|11,39 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,90 €
|+9,64%
|16:06
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|13,38 €
|-1,11%
|08:23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.