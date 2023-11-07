Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Telefonica Deutschland. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000SW359H8
07.11.23 09:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17121299] (DE000SW359H8) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,80 €
|2,08 €
|5,72 €
|+275,00%
|07.11./11:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SW359H8
|SW359H
|7,80 €
|1,23 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,80 €
|+275,00%
|11:03
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|7,80 €
|+276,81%
|10:43
