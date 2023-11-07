Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Telefonica Deutschland. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000SW2VPH6
07.11.23 09:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16856328] (DE000SW2VPH6) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,45 €
|0,083 €
|0,367 €
|+442,17%
|07.11./11:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SW2VPH6
|SW2VPH
|0,45 €
|0,059 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,45 €
|+442,17%
|10:44
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,45 €
|+442,17%
|10:43
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.