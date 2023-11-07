Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Telefonica Deutschland. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000SW2VPD5
07.11.23 09:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16849202] (DE000SW2VPD5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,08 €
|1,06 €
|0,02 €
|+1,89%
|07.11./11:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SW2VPD5
|SW2VPD
|1,99 €
|0,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,08 €
|+1,89%
|06.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1,08 €
|0,00%
|06.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
