Call auf Synopsys [Societe Gen. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000SW22072
16.01.24 14:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16883654] (DE000SW22072) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,07 €
|0,69 €
|0,38 €
|+55,07%
|16.01./16:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SW22072
|SW2207
|4,26 €
|0,59 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,07 €
|+55,07%
|16:07
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,61 €
|-11,59%
|09:22
= Realtime
Aktuell
