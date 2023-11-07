Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Telefonica Deutschland. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000SW20F11
07.11.23 09:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16881030] (DE000SW20F11) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,22 €
|0,001 €
|0,219 €
|+21.900,00%
|07.11./11:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SW20F11
|SW20F1
|0,22 €
|0,0010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,22 €
|+21.900,00%
|11:05
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,22 €
|+21.900,00%
|10:43
