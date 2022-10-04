Erweiterte Funktionen
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionssch. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000SH4G6C4
04.10.22 18:19
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9558674] (DE000SH4G6C4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,52 €
|1,54 €
|-0,02 €
|-1,30%
|04.10./18:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SH4G6C4
|SH4G6C
|2,44 €
|0,37 €
101,00
0,00%
1,52
-1,30%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,52 €
|-1,30%
|16:56
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1,53 €
|0,00%
|17:57
= Realtime
